Nightwing and the Titans Reunite with McFarlane Toys Newest Figures The Teen Titans are back and have grown up a little since and McFarlane Toys brings the DC Comics team to life with DC Multiverse

The DC Comics Multiverse is vast and ever growing, and McFarlane Toys continues to bring it to life. The toy company has been on a roll lately, covering movies like The Dark Knight Trilogy, new original designs for Aquaman, and plenty of comic adaptations. It looks like we are returning to DC Comics Rebirth as a new wave of figures is coming. It was revealed that the Titans were back with a whole wave of figures seen here. Pre-orders of those figures are starting to arrive, with Nightwing kicking off the line.

This Nightwing marks the fourth with the original with Batmobile BAF, the New 52 Suit with Red Hood, the Bat-Family, and now Titans. Dick Grayson suits up one more time with a new costume featuring his signature colors. Oddly enough, his batons are not included, nor are swappable hands, which is strange. However the added Beast Boy Build-A-Figure is a nice touch for fans who want to own the whole wave. Titans Nightwing is priced at $24.99, he is set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and popping up online like here.

Nightwing Fights with the Titans Once Again with McFarlane

"Dick Grayson began his crime-fighting career as the original Robin—Batman's protégé and crime-fighting partner. An expert acrobat and skilled fighter, Dick eventually left the nest and ventured out on his own as a new hero called Nightwing. His childhood experiences as a circus acrobat and trapeze artist make him extremely agile. He is a superior fighter and a highly skilled martial artist who has been personally trained by Batman. Nightwing is a keen detective, a natural leader, and a strategist with advanced knowledge of a variety of technologies."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Figure includes pieces that when combined with the rest of the Titans Build-a line will assemble Beast Boy

Nightwing comes a Titans Beast Boy build-a figure torso piece and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures