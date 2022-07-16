Nosferatu Spinatures Now Available From Waxwork Records

Nosferatu is the latest offering in the excellent Waxwork Records line of Spinatures figures, up for order right now and shipping. Made to sit on top of your vinyl while playing on a turntable, these figures are for anyone who not only plays records these are great for horror fans as well. They feature some of the best sculpting work on a horror collectible you will ever see and work just as well as little horror statues for your shelf, even if vinyl is not your thing. Nosferatu is the ninth figure in the line, which has also included figures of some of the Universal Monsters, Michael Myers, the Halloween 3 trick or treaters, and more. Each figure comes in awesome collectible packaging and costs $30. Check out the new figure below.

Nosferatu Is The Latest, Now Give Us More

"Nosferatu has risen from his crypt! Cloaked by the night and ready to terrorize your turntable, this deluxe Nosferatu Spinature will haunt your record collection for all eternity! Stands approximately 4" tall and featuring companion rats and plank base. Housed in a double window box featuring new artwork by Robert Sammelin. Note: This is a highly detailed and limited designer toy. This is not a mass-produced figure."

My only complaint about these is that they don't do more of them. It has been a long time since they offered any figures, and my fear is that this will be the last one. That would be a real shame, as horror collectors have long lists of characters we would like to see made in this style and with this level of detail. There is no way this figure does not sell out, so it would be a good idea to head here and grab one while you still can. And while you are at it, let them know that we want more.