Numskull Enters the Sewers with Some Radical TMNT Collectibles

Enter the sewers, bring on the ooze and collect some new TMNT collectibles as Numskull unveils their latest set of goodies

Cowabunga dudes! This is a big year for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans, as a new animated film is on the way. It looks like Numskull is celebrating the popularity of the turtles with some brand unique collectibles! A nice variety of TMNT pieces are on the way, starting with their signature TUBBZ Ducks getting a new radical makeover. That is right; the Teenage Mutant Ninja Ducks are here with iconic weapons, gear, colors, and pizza. These limited edition ducks will be a must have half-shell collectibles for any TMNT or TUBBZ collector out there.

However, the fun does not in there as a Numskull is also debuting a four-new CosCup featuring your favorite turtles. These high-quality ceramic TMNT cups are not your average beverage holder, as they have a silicone grip to make sure nothing is too hot or too cold. When you are done taking a drink, you can keep your gaming session going with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gaming locker! Featuring artwork from the beloved TMNT cartoon, this case has a headphone mount, hanging clips for up to 4 controllers, and a storage case for 10 games! Shredder will not know what hit him this summer but do not worry, that is not all.

Just when you thought Numskull had it all covered, they have also announced two new Quarter Arcades are on the way. These TMNT Quarter Arcades are fully playable quarter-scale replicas of the original and classic arcade cabinets from back in the day. Up first is the 1989's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, followed by its 1991 sequel, TMNT: Turtles In Time! Both cabinets stand 17.5 inches tall, light up marquee, feature original designs from the classic arcade games, will have a four-player co-op mode, and will feature the original arcade ROMs. Numskull is even offered TMNT Quarter Arcades signed by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman! All of these and more can be found right here, cowabunga!

