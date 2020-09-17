Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals – DC Comics

The Funko NYCC 2020 reveals continue as we enter the world of DC Comics. There are three Pops in total we are getting from the DC Universe and the Joker is starting things off first. The Joker is getting a little pink this year as he also celebrates breast cancer awareness. Next up is a new Pop for Wonder Woman 1984 as Princess Diana is swinging from lightning. The Pop is glow-in-the-dark and features a brand new pop design with Wonder Woman in action. Last but not least is Nightwing with his New 52 suit. This is not the first Nightwing Pop we have got but this modern costume design will be loved by many modern fans. This is not the biggest line up for New York Comic Con but features some of the fan's favorite characters from DC. The pink Joker is my favorite of these reveals and he will be a nice addition to any fans Joker collection.

Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was scheduled to take place between October 8th thru the 11th, so expect a release around then. Some (not all) of these Pops should be getting shared exclusives that will hot retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. If we look at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the Funko-Shop purchases will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Fans will be able to find them here in October when the Virtual Con goes live but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released by the end of the week so stay tuned for that as well. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these online releases unlike dumpster fire for their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.