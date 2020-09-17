Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – The Office, Hanna Barbera, and More

Day 3 of the Funko New York Comic Con 2020 comes to an end with some television and movie Pops. Starting us off first is Snake from the classic sci-fi film Escape from New York. This is the film's Pop debut and perfectly coincides with the New York theme and will be sought after by many fans of the 1981 film. Coming up next is the ultimate version of Recyclops from The Office. This marks the third Dwight Schute Recyclops Pop and will finish off many fans collections. Dwight has been getting a nice set of convention exclusives so it makes sense he arrives at NYCC 2020. The final day 3 Funko Pop reveals is Dixie and Pixie from Hanna-Barbera Huckleberry Hound. Excluding the Bloody Ben rumor, this is the first confirmed limited edition Pop with only 2,500 being made. These little rascals will be hard to go so Hanna-Barbera fans will want to hop on these ASAP.

Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was scheduled to take place between October 8th thru the 11th, so expect a release around then. Some (not all) of these Pops should be getting shared exclusives that will hot retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. If we look at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the Funko-Shop purchases will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Fans will be able to find them here in October when the Virtual Con goes live but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released by the end of the week so stay tuned for that as well. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these online releases unlike dumpster fire for their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.