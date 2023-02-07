Obi-Wan Kenobi Embraces the Force with New Star Wars Figuarts Figure Coming right out of the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the once Jedi Master is back with a brand new figure from Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations is bringing balance to the force with their newest S.H. Figuarts figure. Coming right out of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ben Kenobi comes to life once again. Tamashii Nations has unveiled photos and details about the upcoming release, from features to accessories. Obi-Wan Kenobi does feature an interesting head sculpt that might be updated and altered by the time of its release (hopefully). Two heads will be included along with a fabric cloak, the droid LOLA, a lightsaber hilt, an extended blue lightsaber, moving saber effect, and a blaster.

Despite the odd head sculpts, this figure looks pretty good and is fairly close to what Hasbro has been offered and that one is at a fraction f the price. For all this "extra detail" and accessories Star Wars will have to dish out ¥9,900 Yen (roughly $77), and he is set to arrive in June 2023. Pre-orders are set to arrive on Thursday (2/9/23), giving fans an updated US price. Until then, the S.H. Figuarts Obi-Wan Kenobi figure from Tamashii Nation can be seen right here.

Bring Balance to the Force with Obi-Wan Kenobi

"The main character, Obi-Wan, has already appeared in the much-talked-about drama series where the dream reunion and competition with Darth Vader have excited fans of yesteryear. With the latest modeling technology and Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology in addition to the finely reproduced modeling and natural movement, the impressive cloak in the play is realistically reproduced with cloth. The legendary Jedi Master revives with the latest specifications!"

Based on the latest footage, the newly drawn Obi-Wan Kenobi is realistically reproduced.

The cloth cloak can be worn with removable specifications to reproduce the atmosphere of the final episode.

Princess Leia's droid (L0-LA59) is included. Despite its small size, it is possible to reproduce the state of being on your hand with replaceable ear parts and leg parts.

By attaching a replacement head, you can take a typical pose of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Comes with effect parts that image the trajectory of the lightsaber movement.