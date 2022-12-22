Obi-Wan Kenobi Receives Disney Exclusive Statue from Diamond

It was only recently that Diamond Select Toys took a trip to a galaxy far, far away with their Gallery statue line. Since then, a nice assortment of Star Wars statues has arrived, giving collectors some simple and inexpensive collectibles. Another one has arrived, and this one is exclusive to Disney as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived. This statue features Obi-Wan from the new and hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Jedi will come in at 9" tall, will be hand-painted, and will have a removable lightsaber feature. This version of Obi-Wan shows him with his design from Jabiim, as he awaits his long-awaited rematch with Darth Vader. I can imagine a Darth Vader Gallery companion statue will arrive from Diamond Select Toys in the future. Until then, the Obi-Wan Kenobi PVC Diorama is priced at $49.99 and can be purchased right now and exclusively here.

The Force is with Diamond Selects Newest Exclusive Statue

"After many of the Jedi are lost, Obi-Wan Kenobi retreats to Tatooine to live a life of seclusion. Ten years on, he is called to help save the young Princess Leia. Dealing with demons of the past and great new dangers, Obi-Wan struggles to reconnect with the Force. Inspired by Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, this high quality PVC collectible figure captures Obi-Wan at this pivotal moment in the Star Wars saga. Intricately sculpted with a striking character likeness and exacting paint applications, it brings the hero to life. A must-have for serious fans and collectors alike, it comes with a removable Lightsaber blade and is packaged on a diorama base in a full-color window box."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted Obi-Wan Kenobi

Vinyl diorama

Removable Lightsaber blade

Highly detailed

Hand painted

Scenic base

Comes in full-color window box with fifth-panel door

Inspired by Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

From the Diamond Gallery Diorama series

Disney exclusive