Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Optimus Prime Gets A Jetfire Upgrade with New Transformers Set

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons continue with Hasbro with new Transformers Takara Tomy releases

Article Summary Hasbro and Takara Tomy release a new Optimus Prime and Jetfire Transformers figure set inspired by Revenge of the Fallen

Figures combine to recreate Optimus Prime’s epic Jetfire armor upgrade and final battle victory over the Decepticons

Optimus Prime converts from robot to truck; Jetfire converts from robot to SR-71 Blackbird supersonic jet

Set includes premium accessories: two energy swords, ion blaster, axe, and staff for ultimate battle poses

Hasbro is returning to the events of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, with a brand new Takara Tomy release. After being killed in battle by Megatron and the Decepticons, Optimus finds himself revived using the Matrix of Leadership. However, he's still outmatched by Megatron, The Fallen, and Starscream. To change the tide of battle, Jetfire, a former Decepticon, now an Autobot, sacrifices himself so Optimus can use his parts. This upgrade turns Optimus Prime into the ultimate weapon, taking on Megatron, Starscream, and The Fallen in a climactic showdown.

The Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Jetfire Combine figure captures just that, with both Optimus and Jetfire figures coming to life, and can convert into vehicle modes. The figure will also have the ability to combine to create this final battle design, allowing Optimus Prime to take flight and defeat the fallen. Hasbro has this set priced at $139.99 and will only be offered on Hasbro Pulse until April 4, 2026, so reserve yours while you can.

Transformers Takara Tomy – Optimus Prime (Jetfire Combine)

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Takara Tomy Transformers collectible figure set features deco and details inspired by the dramatic final battle in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

240 mm (9.4-inch) Jetfire action figure converts from robot to SR-71 Blackbird supersonic jet.

175 mm (6.9-inch) Optimus Prime action figure converts from robot to truck.

The 2 Transformers action figures combine into a winged Optimus Prime figure, so fans can recreate Jetfire's epic sacrifice that led to Optimus Prime's victory over Megatron and the Fallen.

Includes 2 energy swords, ion blaster, axe, and staff accessories.

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