Optimus Prime is a Heart Throb with Kotobukiya's Sexy New Statue

Kotobukiya is back to stir up the community with another sassy and spunky new Bishoujo statue. Another iconic Pop Culture icon is back and is not only in human form but gender-swappable! That is right, the Leader of the Autobots is ready to as some spunk to your Transformers collection with a brand new, highly detailed statue. Optimus Prime is here and reimagined like never before, fitting the Bishoujo lien perfectly. This is not the first time we have seen gender-swapped statues with this line, as Leatherface, Michale Myers, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and even Beetlejuice have also been reimagined in this format.

Optimus Prime will stand roughly 9 inches tall and will feature a paint scheme similar to the Transformers design. She will be wearing the Matrix of Leadership as a necklace, and the Trailer has been reimagined as a briefcase. The vehicle's design has also been incorporated into her outfit, and she will come with a masked head sculpt as well. Kotobukiya does an incredible job with this line and in the end, this is a fun and gorgeous way to change up the Transformers brand. Humanized and female Megatron will also be released at a future date, and the Optimus Prime Bishoujo is priced at $149.99. She is set for a January 2023 release and pre-orders are live right here.

"Coming to the latest product line in the BISHOUJO series, a premium version of TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME BISHOUJO STATUE with special goods featuring artwork by Shunya Yamashita is joining the lineup! This product will be available in overseas regions, but will be a Kotobukiya shop exclusive within Japan."

"The statue comes with an acrylic board featuring original artwork by Shunya Yamashita. The board is B5 size, small enough to be easy to display, but large enough to keep its bold impact. Display the statue and acrylic board together to light up the room! A premium version with similar contents will be released for TRANSFORMERS MEGATRON BISHOUJO STATUE, the second character in the series! Display them together to enjoy the world of TRANSFORMER BISHOUJO series even more!"