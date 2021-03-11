Pac-Man Goes Three Dimensions With New First 4 Figures Statue

Pac-Man is back as First 4 Figures pays tribute to the classic video game character with their newest statue. Standing 7" tall, this yellow puck is shown on a dimply base with artwork from the legendary game. The base will also have a unique feature with an infinity mirror which puts this 3D Pac-Man back into the maze with pellets laces behind or in front of him. First 4 Figure does have some exclusive items that will be includes as well, with a special acrylic stand featuring the ghosts and the 40th-anniversary logo of his NAMCO game. The First 4 Figures Pac-Man PVC Statue is priced at $94.99 and is set to release in the third quarter of 2021. Pre-order links are already live and can be found located here. Waka Waka.

"In celebration of PAC-MAN's 40th anniversary, First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their very first PVC collectible for the series, PAC-MAN PVC! To pay homage to the beloved classic design of PAC-MAN, we decided to recreate the original PAC maze in 3D form, the highlight of which is the infinity mirror base! The four blue LED light strips at each corner represent the walls of the maze, and the single LED light in the middle gives off a Pac-Dot trail illusion thanks to the infinity mirror. The base itself is designed with the PAC-MAN maze, which includes details such as the Pac-Dots, some of the ghosts, and even the cherry! As for PAC-MAN himself, he can manually be rotated to either face front or face the PAC-Dots as if he were about to eat them."

"The Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with two acrylic stands, one of which has the PAC-Man 40th Anniversary logo, and the other features all four ghosts, namely, BLINKY, INKY, CLYDE, and PINKY with the "READY!" signal you see at the start of each round before the ghosts are set free."

PAC-MAN PVC (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

PAC-MAN PVC painted statue (manually rotatable)

Infinity mirror base Designed with the original PAC-MAN maze Pac-Dot trail illusion via an LED light PAC maze wall illusion via four (4) blue LED lights Limited edition numbering

Two (2) acrylic stands PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary logo BLINKY, INKY, PINKY, and CLYDE "READY!" stand

Premium Deluxe Box

Authentication Card