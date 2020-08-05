Original Pennywise is Back with New Mezco Toyz Deluxe Figure

Pennywise from the cult classic 1990 film IT is back. Ready to eat some kids once again, Mezco Toyz has unleashed this terror on to the world. Joining the ranks of the Mezco Designer Series, Pennywise is back and ready for action. This terrifying clown stands 6 inches tall and features 9 points of articulation. He is nicely detailed and brightly colored perfect for any of the film. This deluxe figure does come with a wide Friday of accessories like to interchangeable head scarfs one being at the normal Pennywise in the other one featuring of deterioration in the head after being defeated by The Loser Club. He also includes interchangeable hands and will come with a set of balloons that he can hold. Pennywise fans will not want to miss out on this figure and expand their horror collection with this beauty.

With the success of the newest IT film, the classic 1990 version isn't getting much love anymore. So I'm glad Mezco Toyz is bringing him back with this deluxe figure that is nicely detailed and packed with accessories. The Mezco Designer Series 1990 IT Deluxe Pennywise is priced at $48.00. He is expected to ship out between February and April 2021. Pre-orders are already live and fans can find them located here. If you are a fan of the Mezco Designer Series then don't miss out on the other horror class figures like Annabelle, The Nun, and even Michael Myers.

"I am the eater of worlds, and of children. And you are next!" Pennywise is everything you were ever afraid of and now, he's joining the Mezco Designer Series. Pennywise features an interchangeable head portrait depicting his deterioration after being defeated by the Losers Club. An interchangeable left pointing hand and an interchangeable monster-like right hand are included. Pennywise comes complete with a set of 3 balloons with "TURN BACK NOW" written on the yellow balloon. All 3 balloons or just the singular yellow balloon can be held neatly in his right hand."

"From his fire-red hair to his oversized clown shoes, Pennywise is every nightmare you've ever had. He wears a brightly colored clown suit with pom-pom detailing on the front. MDS IT (1990): Deluxe Pennywise stands 6" tall and features 9 points of articulation. He comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display."