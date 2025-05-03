Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Gitamini, star wars

Piaggio Fast Forward Unveils Real-Life Star Wars Droid for $2800

Bring home your very own Star Wars droid as Gitamini unveils an incredible and very expensive real life carrying companion droid

Article Summary Star Wars-themed G1T4-M1N1 droid by Piaggio Fast Forward is launching as a special edition collectible

Autonomous delivery robot follows you, holds up to 20 lbs, and is inspired by R2-D2 and astromech droids

Features include cameras, sensors, built-in Bluetooth speaker, USB port, and seven-hour battery life

Available exclusively on shopDisney for $2,875, just in time for Star Wars Day celebrations

We have arrived at a galaxy far, far away, as a Star Wars-themed cargo-carrying robot developed by Piaggio Fast Forward has been revealed. That is right, a new world order of droids is upon us as G1T4-M1N1, or Gitamini, is here as a special edition release in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm. Launching ahead of May the 4th (Star Wars Day), this real-world droid is here to make your life better and more futuristic. Inspired by astromech droids like R2-D2, the G1T4-M1N1 features a yellow and white exterior adorned with Star Wars-inspired decals.

G1T4-M1N1 is equipped with cameras and sensors, so it can autonomously follow its user at speeds up to 6 mph. Other features include carrying up to 20 pounds of cargo in its bin, as well as having a built-in Bluetooth speaker and USB charging port. This droid can run up to seven hours and can operate in temperatures 10-110°F, making it reliable no matter the season. However, this ultimate Star Wars collectible comes at a price of $2,875. Step into the Star Wars galaxy with the G1T4-M1N1 droid right now through shopDisney.

G1T4-M1N1 Droid – Star Wars

"Inspired by the wide variety of droids found in the Star War universe, G1T4-M1N1 is a friendly, dependable, and eager-to-please helper droid who is ready to assist you. Equipped with cameras and sensors that allow it to identify its leader and follow them with ease, it has a cargo bin that can hold up to 20lbs of gear, making it the perfect sidekick to help you take on your day (or follow you into battle)."

Magic in the details

Includes G1T4-M1N1 following robot, charger (block and cable), lens cleaning kit, quickstart guide, user manual, registration card, and release of liability*

Equipped with cameras and sensors that allow it to identify its operator and follow them

Holds up to 20lbs

Runtime of seven hours

Operating temperature: 10-110° F

Lifting handles front and back (single person lift)

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

USB charging port

