Pixar Mystery Mini Cosbi Collection Arrives from Hot Toys

Hot Toys has been on a hot streak lately with a massive assortment of new collectible reveals. From big items like 1973 Wolverine and Obi-Wan Kenobi 1/6 scale figures to smaller items like I Am Groot Cosbaby figures. Hot Toys is continuing the reveals as they unveil another Mystery Cosbi Collection with Pixar. Iconic Disney and Pixar characters are back with highlights from Inside Out, Monster Inc., Monsters University, Up, and The Incredibles. Each figure is blindly boxed and sealed in a foil bag to keep the rarity intact. Pixar collectors will be able to get Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack-Jack, Russell, Carl, Joy, and Sadness. There is a chance of acquiring a Mystery Cosbi figure, and this time is it Bing Bong from Inside Out.

I love looking at Hot Toys Cosbi line as they are packed with detail, color, and a treat for any collection. I do hope there is a Series 2 with some of the newer Pixar characters from movies like Turning Red, Luca, and Soul. Older Pixar characters are always awesome to see, but I feel like it is time to allow them to breathe and let these newer characters shine. Until then, Hot Toys fans can find all things Hot Toys right here, and be sure to check outside market as the Cosbi line thrives overseas.

"Pixar has created many beautiful animations and lovable characters over the years, and to revisit these stories that tug at the heartstrings, Hot Toys has prepared a series of Cosbi transforming Pixar's most famous faces in their signature outfits and iconic poses to miniature collectibles."

"Pixar Cosbi Collection features Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack-Jack, Russell, Carl, Joy, Sadness, and Bing Bong (Mystery) Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7 – 8.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Recall the wonderful memories with the latest Pixar Cosbi."