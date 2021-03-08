Planet Hulk Comes to Life With New XM Studios Marvel Statue

After the Avengers could not handle the Hulk, they decided to send him off, having him land on the planet of Sakaar. This led to the amazing comic book storyline Planet Hulk featuring Hulk as a gladiator and the adventures that came with it. XM Studios has unveiled their newest hand-crafted and hand-painted statue with Gladiator Hulk. The 27-inch tall statue can come with two head sculpts, allowing Marvel fans to show off two Planet Hulk versions with Gladiator and King heads. The green giant will also have swappable hands with a shield or axe. The statue will be made to order with a max release of 888 pieces and will be priced at roughly $1,066. Pre-orders can be found here right now and can be found here at a later date. Hulk SMASH!

"XM Studios is excited to present our next Marvel Premium Collectibles series statue, Planet Hulk. This beloved character is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with a high quality finish. A traditionally hand-sculpted piece by artist Aaron Rey Perez (the same artist who hand-sculpted Red Hulk), Planet Hulk is definitely a key art piece in every Marvel collector's collection. A unique Hulk piece that follows Hulk's journey and storyline in Planet Hulk, collectors have the option to display Hulk as Gladiator Hulk and King Hulk with the available switch-outs. Details and textures from Hulk's skin, the leather-clad pieces and straps, his distressed wood-like shield, and the armour that encases Hulk, are all sculpted to life-like detail."

"After being exiled from Earth by the Illuminati, Hulk found himself on the planet Sakaar, where he was imprisoned and forced to do gladiatorial battle in the emperor's arena. Hulk and his compatriots quickly rose through the ranks, and were soon approached by a rebellion that plotted to overthrow the emperor. Hulk declined, and the rebels were detained. But rather than killing them in the arena, Hulk helped them escape, and led his fellow gladiators to freedom…"

Planet Hulk Premium Collectibles statue features:

2 Headgear switch-outs: 1 of a gladiator helmet, Galea, 1 of a metal headpiece

2 Left arm switch-out: 1 spiked shoulder armour and add on shield for the Gladiator Hulk display, and 1 shoulder armor for King Hulk display with Axe

1 Right arm with Sword.

1 Additional sword without tentacle remains.

Axe on the left hand can be held by the right hand as well.

Crafted in cold cast porcelai

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish.

ES: MTO Max 888