Playmates Brought Some Heat To FCBD with Special TMNT 4-Pack Set

Free Comic Book Day 2021 has finally arrived as collectors and fans flooded comic book stores yesterday for some free goodies. Comics were not the only things hitting local comic shops yesterday, as some exclusive collectibles also were sent out. One of those collectibles was easily the highlight of the day as Playmates released their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Elite Series 4-Pack set. Your favorite Turtles are back in one incredible pack as they feature the classic black and white deco capturing the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (1984) design.

Our amazing friends over at Playmates sent us one of the beauties to check out, and it and this figure set really blew us back. Playmates are no stranger to rereleases or repaints, but something special stands out about these TMNT figures. Starting things off is the great packaging that pays homage to the Turtle origins with black and white panel art all over. Four figures are included inside with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, all featuring comic books art style black and white deco. The figures stand 6" tall and have 34 points of articulation, giving collectors a massive amount of poseability options, which was fantastic. The only color on these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is their red mask, but their iconic weapons help fans distinguish them apart.

I am fairly new to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectible circuit, but this Black and White Ninja Elite FCBD 2021 exclusive really opened the door. Their black and white design captures the iconic origins of this indy comic that took the world by storm. Their incredible articulation and color allow for some amazing poses and ninja action that TMNT fans have wanted. Limited to only 3,600 pieces, Playmates brought some real heat to Free Comic Book Day 2021 and it is no wonder why fans were talking about this set all weekend. I am excited to now try and hunt down one of the TMNT #1 prints and display these figures with it. This will capture not only the ionic history of comics but the toys that took the series to new heights. Playmates knew what they were doing this FCBD, and fans can still acquire one of these PX Exclusive black and white figure sets at their Local Comic Book Store, which fans can find here.