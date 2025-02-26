Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, power rangers

Playmates Debuts New Auto-Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition Figures

It’s Morphin Time as Playmates has finally unveiled their newest license with the debut of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition

Article Summary Playmates introduces Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition line at Toy Fair 2025.

First look at Auto-Morphin Rangers, revamped with a lever-based morphing feature.

Six iconic Rangers return: Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink, Black, and Green.

New figures set to release in Fall 2025, with hopes for more series beyond Mighty Morphin.

It's Morphin' Time! That is right, the legacy of the Power Rangers has returned as Playmates takes on the franchise. Last year, Playmates acquired the Rangers license after the demise of Hasbro's Light Collection, with the promise of new collectibles. With Toy Fair 2025 arriving this weekend, Playmates has given collectors a taste of what is to come with the first reveal of their new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition collectibles. Kicking things off first is, as expected, a blast from the past with the return of the Auto-Morphin Rangers that Bandai created back in 1994. Six rangers are featured here with Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink, Black, and Green.

It looks like Playmates is not using the same method as the previous leg-press model, but they will change with the press of a lever. This will allow fans to witness these figures morphing right in front of their eyes! We can imagine their signature accessories will be included, but this is a pretty basic start for this new Re-Ignition line. This is something familiar that fans have seen and will appreciate, but hopefully, as time goes on, more series besides Mighty Morphin can be covered. Stay tuned for more Playmates Power Rangers information as it arrives, and be on the lookout for these figures dropping in Fall 2025.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition Revealed

"It's Morphin Time! Playmates Toys will reveal a wide range of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition action figures, accessories, role-play toys and collectibles for the first time at the North American International Toy Fair in New York (March 1-4). Hasbro's POWER RANGERS is one of the longest-running kids live-action series in television history with 30+ years behind it and more than 900 episodes aired to date. POWER RANGERS is a globally iconic franchise, inspiring fans since 1993 with its action-packed adventures, teamwork, and diversity."

