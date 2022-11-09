Pokemon Cherish Ball Replica Revealed by The Wand Company

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new Pokemon adventure is right around the corner. From new pocket monsters to new characters, this new region is just waiting to be explored. In our adventures to complete the Pokedex, we have acquired plenty of Pokeball's to complete our quest and catch them all. Some of these Pokeball can be purchased right from the market, but others have a special purpose, like the Premier Ball or the Special Event Cherish Ball. The Cherish Ball is distributed with some of the limited edition event Pokemon through the Mystery Gift. Fans can now bring this beauty home as The Wand Company is back with another impressive electronic replica.

It is time to return to the Sinnoh region right from the hit Pokémon Diamond and Pearl video games. Just like the previous Pokeball replica, the ball lights up and features proximity sensor tech that has it glow brighter the closer you get to it. Touching the bright red Cherish Ball will kick off a Pokemon catching sequence. Its slick die-cast design is very well crafted and will make a perfect addition to any trainer's collection. The Pokemon Cherish Ball Replica from The Wand Company is priced at $99.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

The Cherish Ball Contains Special Event Pokemon

"Introduced in the Sinnoh region in the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl video games, the Cherish Ball is a unique type of Poké Ball that's always given to Trainers containing a special event Pokémon. Now this useful item for Pokémon Trainers can be yours with this premium-quality replica from The Wand Company."

"Featuring touch- and proximity-sensing technology, the front button illuminates in response to nearby motion and becomes brighter when the Cherish Ball is touched. For an extra touch of interactivity, pressing the button initiates a Pokémon-catching light sequence. This die-cast metal replica comes with an illuminated display case featuring the Pokémon logo, along with a display ring that lets you show off the Cherish Ball on its own."

Includes Cherish Ball, matte black display case with polished Poké Ball icon on the lid, polished stainless steel display ring (hidden in the bottom of the display case), illustrated manual, 3 AA batteries installed in the display case, and 3 AAA batteries installed inside the Heal Ball

Cherish Ball measures nearly 3 inches (75 mm) in diameter—based on its actual size within the world of Pokémon

Detailed, die-cast metal shell with a high-gloss lacquer finish

Touch- and proximity-sensing technology with illumination

Can be displayed in the presentation display case or separately on the included display ring

Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International and made by The Wand Company