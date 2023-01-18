Power Rangers Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger Figure Announced by Hasbro It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like the Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger

It is time to head off far, far away, deep in space, to a galaxy unknown as a new Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy figure has arrived. That is right, another remember of the Lost Galaxy Ranger team has arrived as the Pink Ranger joins the fight. Kendrix Morgan is back and ready to take on the chaos of space once again with brand new release for the Lightning Collection. The Pink Ranger is beautifully sculpted, featuring a helmeted and unmasked Kendrix head sculpt, and yes, she does come with glasses. She is packed with accessories with the Delta Dagger, Quasar Saber, the signature Pink Ranger Transdagger, as well as a power effect piece.

The Lost Galaxy team is almost complete, with Red, Blue, and Green Rangers already released. It is nice to see Hasbro focusing on other teams besides Mighty Morphin', and hopefully, more teams like Time Force and Ninja Storm will start to arrive. The Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger will join Dino Thunder Black, and Dino Fury Blue for Hasbro's newest Lightning Collection release, and all are set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and Kendrix is priced at $24.99.

The Pink Ranger Joins the Lost Galaxy Team with Hasbro

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, 4 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE LOST GALAXY PINK RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Lost Galaxy season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in her helmet and one without

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS LOST GALAXY: Intelligent and analytical, Kendrix Morgan took her role as the Pink Ranger seriously. Even as a spirit, she helped the other Rangers by waiting to transfer her powers to the right person

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.