Power Rangers Red Ranger Receives 1,000 Piece Diamond Select Statue

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have been still in the spotlight lately as the Shattered Grid, and the arrival of Lord Drakkon shook things up. It looks like Diamond Select Toys is slowly revealing their New York Comic Con 2021, including a special Red Ranger bust. Standing 10" tall, this 1/2 scale statue features the iconic Mighty Morphin' Red Ranger along with his Power Coin and red flames. The legendary warrior's suit is faithfully recreated with amazing skill bringing this design to life right before fans eyes. To make things even more intense, this bust is limited to only 1,000 pieces making this a must own collectible for any Ranger fan.

I hope we can see more Legends in 3D Power Rangers get released at various cons giving dedicated collectors to showcase the whole team together. From the incredible detail to the fiery base and power coin, this great statue will be a highlight piece to kick of any growing Red Ranger collection. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legends in 3D Red Ranger 1/2 Scale Statue from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $174.99. He is set to release in October 2021, and pre-orders can be found at your local comic book store as well as online like here. Forever Red.

"It's Morphin' Time! DST kicks off their Power Rangers product line with an all-new Legends in 3D bust, of the Red Ranger from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers! This ½ scale, approximately 10-inch bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and sits atop a detailed pedestal base. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes!'

Product Features

Approximately 10 inches (25.4cm)

1/2 Scale

NYCC 2021 exclusive

Limited to 1,000 pieces

Comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity