Prepare for Holiday Collectibles and Travel with Able Carry Backpacks

Fall has arrived, which means it is not much longer until the holidays come with Thanksgiving and Christmas. With things starting to get slightly back to normal, that means traveling is back on the table, and everyone needs the right companion piece. Whether you are heading home for the holidays, going on vacation, need a new work bag, or are toy hunting, Able Carry has you covered. Not long ago, we covered Able Carry's incredible Max Everyday Backpack (here) that featured a massive 30L storage and tons of pockets. The backpack was a little heavy and pretty oversized but Able Carry has an even better sleeker and elegant bag with the Daily Backpack, which our friends there sent us to checkout. We received the Cordura Olive bag, and after a bit of a test drive, this bag will be one of our top picks for travel this holiday season.

Starting everything off first is its lightweight style that features an A-Frame that really shines when filling this bad boy out. Some other neat features on this bag include the Sternum Strap for better support, the Key Leash, Side Hooks, and the vented Airmesh Padding to help keep your back cool. As for storage, collectors and travelers have plenty to use with five main areas starting with the main area that does features some smaller pockets off on the side. These include the Zipped Lining Pocket, Open Lining Pocket, and Mesh Zipped for sleeker goods like comics, books, and tech like your laptop. The main area is pretty big, and while it is not Funko Pop big, it is perfect for storing your Star Wars: The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and other smaller boxed collectibles. We then have the Front Pocket with the Key Leash feature, which has another nice area for holding clothes, loose figures, cards, and all of your other favorite goods.

The Daily Backpack from Able Carry is a nice lightweight bag that holds just the right amount of stuff that any traveler, collector, or student could need. Of course, we have to dedicate these bags to the collectors, and when out on a toy hunt or hitting up a convention, this bag is a treat. The Airmesh Padding, Storage Pockets, and lightweight design really add a new level to this bag, making it my new go to backpack. I have been very impressed with all of the bags that Able Carry is offering to collectors and travelers, which they can check out everything they have to offer here. For people interested in the bag we just showcased, it can be found here with four colors offered and even a 14-Day Test Run. Arrive home this holiday season in comfort and style with Able Carry, and make sure your collectibles make it home safe and sound.