Prepare for the Black Winter with Hasbro's Newest Thor Marvel Legends

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave

Article Summary Hasbro releases Black Winter Thor figure from Marvel's Thor (2020).

Impressive detail captures the entity's dark twist on Thor.

Includes 3 accessories and part of Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure.

Pre-orders start 2/22, $24.99, available at Hasbro Pulse and more.

The horror and power of the Black Winter are coming to life as Hasbro debuted its latest Marvel Legends wave. The Black Winter has taken up many names over the course of its life throughout Marvel Comics, but this cosmic entity is quite known from its reveal in Donny Cates remarkable Marvel Comics Thor (2020) run. Debuting in issue #4, this cosmic entity has a grander scheme than just consuming planets, as its hunger wants entire universes. This Marvel Legends figure captures the moment when the Black Winter takes up the appearance of Thor, adding its own dark twists to the God of Thunder. Hasbro has done an amazing job bringing this cosmic being to life with impressive detail and flowing hair.

The Black Winter is sporting an all-black outfit with blue skin as it wields its own version of Mjolnir. Whether you own the Galactus HasLab or need some villainous version of Thor in your Marvel Legend collection, then look no further. The Black Winter will arrive with Hasbro's newest Marvel Comics inspired Marvel Legends wave in May 2024. Pre-orders will arrive tomorrow (2/22) for $24.99 online at a variety of retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.

Behold the Power of Marvel Comics Black Winter

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WINTER (THOR) – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Black Winter (Thor) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Black Winter's appearance in the form of Thor from Marvel's Thor comics. Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories and 1 Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure piece."

"Look for Wolfsbane, Ka-Zar, Red Widow, Ikaris, and Marvel's Cable to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Thor comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

