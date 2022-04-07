Prime 1 Studio Debuts Aliens Ellen Ripley Premium Masterline Statue

Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio are teaming up once again to take Alien fans back to space with a new statue. Coming in at 22" tall, this statue showcases the film Aliens as our heroine is ready to overcome her next challenge. Prime 1 Studio just nailed this piece with incredible likeness and a combination of tailored fabric to bring her design to life. Navigating her way through the Atmosphere Processing Plant, she is placed on a LED base and features swappable parts. Ellen Ripley will include the M41A Pulse Rifle, Flamethrower, Ammo Cross Bag, and Flare accessories to prepare her for the upcoming Aliens Queen. This statue will be a must-own collectible, and Ripley is priced at $1,099, with a July -September 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet but fans will be able to find her right here.

"Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway are extremely proud to present an amazing addition to the Ultimate Premium Masterline Series that has been a long time coming: the 1:4 Scale UPMAL-01S: Ellen Ripley Bonus Version from ALIENS! From Warrant Officer on the Nostromo to Lieutenant 1st Class on the USS Sulaco, Ellen Ripley has remained the high-water mark for action film heroes for the last 36 years! Intelligent, brash, and direct, Ripley takes control of any situation going south. Blitzway's fantastic team of artisans have scored a home run with this unbelievable 22-inch facsimile of Ellen Ripley. She looks both alert and cautious as she makes her way through the labyrinthine structure of the Atmosphere Processing Plant. At the ready, Ripley's makeshift armament is a combined M240 Flamethrower and M41A Pulse Rifle…arguably the most iconic science fiction weapon ever created."

"Ripley's jaw-dropping likeness is further enhanced by her impeccably tailored fabric accessories! Her shirt, pants, weapon straps, grenade sling, ammo bag, and M-94 Marking Flare pouch…all perfectly scaled fabric to her size. Ripley's pants zippers are fully-functioning. Following the Locator, Ripley navigates the narrow gangways of the Atmosphere Processing Plant, and here, Prime 1 Studio's engineering really shines! Not only is Ripley's base reminiscent of the grimy, industrial maze of pipes and grates, but if you look down at the platform, the LED Illuminated floor recreates the seemingly endless levels Ripley has to traverse until she reaches the Xenomorph Queen's Hive!"

Specifications:

Removable M41A Pulse Rifle Accessory

Removable M240 Flamethrower Accessory

Removable Fabric Ammunition Cross Bag Accessory

Removable Fabric Marking Flare Pouch Accessory

Removable M-94 Marking Flares

Fabric Clothing with functioning zippers

LED Illuminated illusion base

One (1) Aliens Egg with Emerging Facehugger [BONUS PART]

Hadley's Hope Atmospheric Processing Plant-themed Base with many Aliens movie Easter Eggs