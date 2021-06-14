Prime 1 Studios Reveals Wonder Woman TV Series Statue

The lovely Lynda Carter dons her Wonder Woman costume once again as Prime 1 Studio reveals their newest DC Comics statue. Based on the popular 1975 Wonder Woman television series, the Princess of the Amazons stands 27" tall on a lovely WW symbol base and backdrop. Lynda Carter comes to life once again with this beautifully sculpted statue that captures every detail from the beloved series. With an eye-popping color scheme and a jaw-dropping sculpt, this statue will be a highlight display piece in any fan's collection. Prime 1 Studio is also giving fans a Bonus Piece that gives fans a removable fabric cape. This star-spangled cape is nicely crafted and can be displayed in a variety of ways to really highlight her beauty. Coming in at a mighty $1,299, the Wonder Woman TV Series statue is set to release between Nov 2021 – Jan 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here, with payment plans available.

"Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway are indeed excited to present a long-awaited iconic piece of superhero TV history: The 1/3 Scale Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) from the Wonder Woman 1975 TV Series! Anyone would be hard-pressed to disagree that Lynda Carter is the perfect Wonder Woman: her stature, kindness, grace, and strength all contributed to her portrayal of Princess Diana of Themyscira. That's why Prime 1 Studio collaborated with our partner studio Blitzway, to capture both the subtle and eye-catching features that made Lynda Carter such a celebrated Wonder Woman for decades!"

"With the talented artists at Blitzway, we spent days and days poring over reference media of Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman. We wanted to be sure to catch each and every detail, angle and look of the 70's superhero icon. From picking up the subtle detail of her loose wavy hair, to rendering how striking her baby blue eyes were and to rendering her toned physique, we lived and breathed Wonder Woman 24/7. We managed to heighten the realism of this Museum Masterline statue by including every stitch, wrinkle, piping, and pleat of her signature costume. We used tried and true methods to render her skin as lifelike as possible in a polystone statue. We took particular attention to replicate all the correct finishes of her eagle symbol, her bustier, her shorts and boots to make the costume as close to authentic as possible. And we round this statue out with her golden tiara, bracelets and magic Lasso of Truth."

"In the Bonus Version, Wonder Woman comes with a removable, fabric cape! This was her heroic statement piece when she wanted to make an impression…not that she wouldn't, anyway! Whether you choose to display Wonder Woman with her star-spangled cape, or without it, there is no wrong choice. You'll find Wonder Woman posed on her WW symbol base at a statuesque 27 inches tall, with a detachable WW backdrop that can be removed or attached depending on your tastes. Her base picks up all of the colors on her costume and only serves to emphasize the importance of this piece. Whether you are a Wonder Woman fan or a Lynda Carter fan or even a 1970's TV fan…you owe it to yourself to pick up this grail statue today before it disappears forever!"

