Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: hot toys, star wars
Princess Leia Dons Her Boushh Disguise with New Star Wars Hot Toys
Hot Toys is returning to the events of Return of the Jedi with a new 1/6 scale figure with Princess Leia as the bounty hunter Boushh
Article Summary
- Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Princess Leia Boushh Disguise figure from Return of the Jedi
- Features helmeted and unhelmeted Carrie Fisher head sculpts with rolling eyes and braided hairstyle
- Detailed multilayered Boushh outfit includes armor, belts, boots, backpack, and Star Wars accurate weathering
- Comes with thermal detonator, electrostaff, interchangeable hands, and is available for pre-order now
Hot Toys is returning to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as they unveil a brand new 1/6 scale figure to add to your collection from a galaxy far, far away. Disguised as the bounty hunter Boushh, Princess Leia infiltrated Jabba the Hutt's palace in Return of the Jedi. As a last resort, she risked everything to try to free Han Solo from carbonite and the Rebellion. Hot Toys now honors this daring moment with a new 1/6th scale Leia Organa (Boushh Disguise) figure, featuring a weathered helmeted head.
Leia is also showcased with a gorgeous unhelmeted Carrie Fisher portrait with rolling eyes and a detailed braided hairstyle. Her multilayered outfit comes complete with armor pieces, belts, tunics, boots, and backpack tanks, and is faithfully recreated with Star Wars accurate weathering. Equipped with a thermal detonator, electrostaff, interchangeable hands, and a display stand, Leia will make a great undercover figure for your Star Wars bounty hunter collection. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $285 with a March 2027 release date.
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Leia Organa (Boushh Disguise)
"Disguised as the bounty hunter Boushh, Princess Leia Organa infiltrates Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™, risking everything to rescue Han Solo from his carbonite imprisonment. Beneath the rugged costume and concealed helmet lies the determination and courage of a true Rebel leader."
Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Leia Organa (Boushh Disguise)™ Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly developed helmeted head with detailed weathering, as well as a separate unhelmeted head sculpt of Carrie Fisher as Leia, complemented by separate rolling eyeballs, a lifelike expression, and a meticulously sculpted low braided bun hairstyle. Leia's multilayered Boushh costume is faithfully tailored with weathering details."