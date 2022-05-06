Princess Leia Returns to Endor with New Star Wars Gentle Giant Bust

The Princess of the Rebellion is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals their newest and highly detailed statue. Coming to us from the Forest Moon of Endor, as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Princess Leia is back. Wearing her camouflage gear, this Princess is ready to take down the Empire by all means necessary with an incredible sculpt. Gentle Giant Ltd. did not hold back on this statue of Princess Leia, and her likeness to Carrie Fisher is next level. They were sure to capture every little detail from her appearance in Return of the Jedi, from the colors to the weathering on her helmet and blaster. She is placed in an action pose with her blaster at the ready and stands 6" tall.

This statue is incredible, and I hope we can get more of the holy trinity from Giant Gentle Ltd with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in their Endor gear. Even a couple of highly detailed Ewoks and Stormtroopers would be nice companion pieces for Princess Leia. There currently is a return of the Jedi Endor Rebel Trooper as well for fans who want to match that camouflage color scheme here. The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Princess Leia (Endor) Mini-Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $120. She will be limited to only 1,000 pieces for be sure to get one before she sells out and pre-orders are live right here with a Q4 2022 release.

"Star Wars Return of the Jedi™ Princess Leia™ (Endor™) 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust – Imperials beware! The forest moon of Endor just got a little more dangerous, because Princess Leia is on a mission! Wearing her helmet and camouflage poncho, Leia holds her blaster at the ready in this approximately 6-inch tall, 1/6 scale mini-bust. Limited to only 1000 pieces, this exclusive mini-bust comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Shipping Winter 2022-23."