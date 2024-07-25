Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts, ubisoft

PureArts Returns to Italy with Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Statue

Coming to life from the infamous Assassin’s Creed franchise PureArts is back with and statue with an Ezio Auditore Scale Statue

Born into a wealthy family in Renaissance Italy, Ezio Auditore da Firenze's life takes a tragic turn when his father and brothers are wrongfully executed. Seeking vengeance, he uncovers his heritage as an Assassin and embarks on a quest against the Templar Order, unraveling a conspiracy that spans centuries. Releasing as part of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed game series, the Ezio trilogy is one that defined the franchise and is still a fan-favorite character to this day. If you are obsessed with Assassin's Creed II, then PureArts is here to fill your Ezio needs with a truly remarkable masterpiece with their new 1/2 scale statue.

Coming at a whopping 43" tall, this 500 limited edition Ezio statue brings the assassin to life like never before. The statue features handmade game-accurate clothing, real metal weapons, real stitched leather boots, and a removable hood showcasing Ezio's face underneath in full detail. PureArts Assassin's Creed collection is truly the ultimate collectible for gamers, but they surely are not cheap, with his statue coming in at $2,999. Pre-orders are live with payment plans being offered with a Q2 2025 release.

Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore ½ Scale Statue

"The master assassin returns to PureArts in the stunning ½ scale Prestige Line. Posed in his iconic stance with arms spread wide and real metal blades ready, Prestige Line Ezio will demand attention to any collection. The Prestige Line – Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore ½ Scale Statue boasts hand-tailored clothing, polished metal weapons and accents and hand-stitched real leather. The hyper-realistic head sculpt is cast in silicone and features glass eyes and hand-punched hair, eyebrows, eyelashes and beard stubble, giving the entire piece an incredibly life-like look and feel."

Product Features:

Polyresin cast body, realistic silicone skin and glass eyes

Highly detailed replica of Ezio Auditore based on the actual game models

Hand-made game accurate clothing with perfectly sized ½ scale details

Real metal weapons and clothing accents

Individually punched synthetic head and facial hair

Real hand-stitched leather boots and accessories

