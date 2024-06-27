Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged:

PureArts Unveils Limited Edition B&W Batman Statue for SDCC 2024

More San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusives are on the way including some new DC Heroes black and white statues from PureArts for Batman

Article Summary PureArts introduces an exclusive B&W Batman statue at SDCC 2024 inspired by Neal Adams.

Limited edition collectible features cel shading deco and a dynamic cape, priced at $85.

Only 1,500 pieces available, reservable via Diamond Distributors and at SDCC's FandomWorld Booth.

Capture the Dark Knight's legacy in an 11" statue crafted from PVC and ABS, in collector's box.

PureArts is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2024 with a new black and white statue of the Caped Crusader himself, Batman. Inspired by Neal Adams' iconic DC Comics artwork, this statue captures the essence of the Dark Knight's brooding presence. Neal Adams, renowned for redefining Batman in the 1970s, brought a gritty realism and dynamic style that has influenced countless iterations of the character since. This new limited edition black and white statue comes in at 11" tall and features Batman in an iconic pose with cel shading deco and flowing cape. The black and white color scheme highlights the intricate details of Batman's cape, cowl, batsymbol, and muscular physique by emphasizing the shadows that help intensify Adams' art.

PureArts has captured the timeless legacy of the Dark Knight here, with collectors and fans of Neal Adams finding this statue for $85. This 1,500 piece Batman statue can be reserved from Diamond Distributosdccrs and found at Diamond's new FandomWorld Booth at SDCC. Be on the lookout for more SDCC PureArts DC Heroes exclusives like the companion Black & White Superman statue.

SDCC 2024 Exclusive DC Heroes Batman Black PureArts Statue

"Capture the iconic artwork of one of the most famous Batman artists of all time with this impressive statue of the Caped Crusader from PureArts! Standing tall at an impressive 11″ in 1/8 scale, this black and white rendition of Batman captures a dramatic comic inking style, inspired by the iconic work of Neal Adams."

"Meticulously crafted from PVC and ABS materials, this PREVIEWS Exclusive collectible is presented in a collector friendly, full-color illustrated window box. A testament to the timeless legacy of Neal Adams, this remarkable Black and White rendition of the Dark Knight is sure to be a treasured addition to any DC collection!"

