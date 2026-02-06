Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, queen studios

Queen Studios Debuts InArt DC Comics Batman: The Red Death Figure

Return to the events of Dark Nights: Metal with the debut of a new InArt figure with Batman: The Red Death who is racing into action

This collectible showcases the terrifying alternate-universe Batman fused with the powers of the Flash.

Figure stands 6.77 inches tall, featuring full articulation, red armored design, and dynamic Speed Force effects.

Includes interchangeable hands, themed accessories, and is available for pre-order internationally at $72.

Red Death is a dark and terrifying alternate-universe version of Batman that was introduced during the DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal event. Originating from the Dark Multiverse, this version of the Dark Knight becomes obsessed with stopping crime after witnessing the deaths of his allies. In his desperation, he forcibly merges with his universe's Flash, stealing the Speed Force and trapping Barry Allen's consciousness inside his own mind. The result is Red Death, a warped fusion of Batman's ruthless determination and the Flash's super-speed.

Queen Studios is now stepping into the Dark Multiverse with their newest InArt that stands 6.77" tall and is fully articulated. DC Comics Red Death features in his signature red armored design with interchangeable hands, Speed Force effects, and a themed display base. It would be amazing to see more of the Dark Night: Metal figures coming to life with this InArt series. Pre-orders for international collectors are set to arrive today through Queen Studios for $72.

INART Batman: The Red Death Action Figure

"My name is Bruce Wayne. I am vengeance. I am justice. I am Batman: The Red Death!" The Red Death hails from Earth-52 of the DC Universe. Introduced in the Dark Nights: Metal comics, this version of Bruce Wayne/Batman became overwhelmed by grief and consumed by a desire for revenge for his loved ones. Succumbing to his inner darkness, he decided to steal the abilities of the Flash to enact his vengeance upon his foes, becoming a member of the Dark Knights."

Figure

Figure*1

Interchangeable Hands *8 Including:

Fists *1 Pair

Gesturing Hands *1 Pair

Clawed Hands*1 Pair

Relaxed Hands *1 Pair

Accessories

Back Effect Set *1

Arm Effect *1

Base (with Stand)*1

Base Effect Set *1

