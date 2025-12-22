Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: catwoman, queen studios

Queen Studios Debuts The Dark Knight Rises 1/12 InArt Catwoman

Queen Studios is back as they reveal their newest 1/12 InArt creation as they dive into the world of The Dark Knight with Catwoman

This hyper-realistic Catwoman collectible features a detailed head sculpt and excellent articulation.

Includes swappable hands, an adjustable mask, and a sleek, accurate recreation of her iconic suit.

Available for pre-order at $139.99, this must-have Catwoman figure ships January 2027 for collectors.

Catwoman arrived on the big screen for the second time as Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises. This version of Selina Kyle is a skilled thief who survives in Gotham City by relying on her intelligence, independence, and beauty. She seeks a way to find a "clean slate," as she searches to erase her criminal past and escape Gotham. Throughout the film, she walks a fine line between self-interest and compassion, even exploiting her relationship with Batman. In the end, she finds a heart and helps save Gotham City from total destruction, and she is back for more with Queen Studios.

A new Batman-inspired InArt figure is on the way, bringing the action and beauty of Catwoman to life. That 1/12 scale figure is hyper-realistic, featuring an impressive head sculpt, swappable parts, and articulation. This version of Catwoma captures her The Dark Knight Rises outfit with a sleek skin-tight suit, and a mask that can open, close, or be removed completely. These figures are nothing less than incredible, and this Dark Knight Rises Catwoman will be a cherished item in any Batman collection. Pre-orders are already live for $139.99 with a January 2027 release date.

The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Anne Hathaway's Selina Kyle is meticulously recreated—from the eyes and lips to the subtle facial structure—delivering a level of realism that defies its compact size. INART's signature commitment to facial accuracy is on full display in this piece. This collector's item miniaturizes the highly praised craftsmanship of INART's 1/6 scale figures, combining outstanding accuracy with excellent articulation. From the mask, which features open/close options, to a variety of interchangeable hand parts, fans can recreate numerous iconic scenes from the film."

"The suit also reproduces realistic textures, offering different visual impressions depending on how the light hits it. With precise sculpting, intricate paintwork, and dynamic posing capability, this definitive Catwoman figure showcases the full extent of INART's technical mastery in a small-scale body. A must-have piece for DC fans, movie enthusiasts, and high-end figure collectors."

