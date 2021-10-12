Rainbow Six Siege Customizer Gets New Operators and Halloween Skins

We recently covered the amazing partnership between Ubisoft and Integral Reality Labs with their new figure customizer for Rainbow Six Siege. This gives fans and gamers the ability to bring some of their favorite Operators to life with one-of-a-kind statue collectibles. We have covered the initial launch right here, and it looks like Integral Reality Labs has already released their first update. This update includes an additional five new Rainbow Six Siege Operators to choose from with Tachanka, Fuze, Gridlock, Lion, Nomad, and my personal favorite, Doc. To make things even better, the customizer is celebrating this Halloween spirit with the introduction to some spooky customizable options. These Halloween Skins will be available from October 12th to Nov 2nd and will include:

Operator Ela – Skin Suit Uniform – Tender Peepers Headgear

Operator Lion – Unlucky Settler Uniform – Severed Headgear

Operator Doc – Prodigy Uniform – Creator Headgear

Operator Smoke – Sewer Grime Uniform – Hybrid Monster Headgear

These new Rainbow Six Siege Operators are perfect additions to Integral Reality Labs figurine customizer and fans should take advantage of these Halloween customization options. Rainbow Six Siege is a massively popular game and sadly it does not have a lot of collectibles out there, but these are some of the best collectibles a fan could ask for. Bring your 3D tactical skills to life by adding one of these awesome statues to your collection and all of the fun starts here.

"Transport your favorite operators from the digital game universe into the real world and have a one-of-a-kind fully customizable physical figure with a large number of customization options. The figures are made using one of the planet's most advanced full-color 3D printers along with proprietary developed 3D software resulting in the highest quality 3D prints. The figures are incredibly detailed with vibrant colors and breathtaking quality."