Ravensburger Brings Disney Lorcana & More to Gen Con as Co-Sponsor

Disney Lorcana fans can score Second Anniversary Bundles with rare sets, promos, and themed playmats.

A limited-edition Goofy–Emerald Knight Promo Card teases Disney Lorcana Set 10: Whispers in the Well.

Ursula’s Return Illumineer’s Trove and other event exclusives available only at the Ravensburger booth.

Gen Con is one of the premier tabletop gaming conventions in North America, and it draws tens of thousands of tabletop, board, and TCG fans each year. For 2025, it's gone next-level by welcoming Ravensburger as a Co‑Sponsor, spotlighting Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, Disney Villainous, and more, including the popular Disney Lorcana TCG. Ravensburger will have a dedicated spot on the convention floor where promos and exclusive bundles will be offered. At the event, Lorcana fans can look forward to a wealth of Second Anniversary Bundles (Limit 1 per person), which include:

Disney Lorcana TCG Second Anniversary Set (Thursday Only) – $76.97 Rise of the Floodborn Trove Rise of the Floodborn Starter Deck Rise of the Floodborn Card Sleeves Surprise Promo Card



Second Anniversary Set (Friday Only) – $49.98 Into the Inklands Gift Set Mickey Mouse – Steamboat Pilot playmat Surprise Promo Card



Second Anniversary Set (Saturday Only) – $69.98 The First Chapter Trove Stitch – Little Rocket playmat Surprise Promo Card



Second Anniversary Set (Sunday Only) – $49.98 The First Chapter Gift Set How Far I'll Go Playmat Surprise Promo Card



One of the standout exclusives is the limited-edition Goofy– Emerald Knight Promo Card, which will be found at Booth 2001 and included with sales. This Promo Card is a quick look into the future of Lorcana, as it will be a part of the upcoming Q1 2026 release of Disney Lorcana Set 10: Whispers in the Well. For other Gen Con 2025 releases, Ravensburger will also be offering a chance to snag the Ursula's Return: Illumineer's Trove at the booth, which will also come with an event promotion, including Ursula Card Sleeves being included with purchase. Be sure to check out all of Ravensburger's other releases arriving at Gen Con as well as these Second Anniversary bundles, before time runs out and when the Lorcana landscape changes with Fabeled arriving in September 2026.

