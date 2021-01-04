Raya and the Last Dragon Gets Their Own Wave of Funko Pops

Long ago, in the world of Kumandra, dragons and humans live in peace together. However, that peace was threatened as the evil monsters known as the Druun rise and disrupt the peace. To put the peace back together, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save the future of humanity. After 500 years of silence, the Druun is back, and it is up to the warrior Raya to find the last dragon and save humanity once again. Raya and the Last Dragon is the next animated Disney film fans can not wait to see, and it is set to release in theaters and on Disney+ on March 5, 2021. Not much is known about the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon film, but Funko revealed some new Funko Pops that show off some of the story's characters. Seven Pops will be released for the upcoming animated film, which will include:

It is always hard to know which Funko Pops will be popular since it has yet to be released. Raya and the Last Dragon looks like a great and fun film, and now we get a closer pop-fided look at some of these amazing characters. The creatures revealed in this Funko Pop wave are very well detailed, and the Sisua dragon Pop is beautifully colored. I would have love to get that Pop in a 6" form, and who knows, maybe we will if Raya and the Last Dragon picks up popularity after its premiere. Each of the Raya and the Last Dragon Pops from Funko are set to release this month (January 2021). Pre-orders are already live for each, and Disney fans can find them all located here. With no official reveal from Funko, we could also see more Raya and the Last Dragon Pops get released with possible retailer exclusives in the future.