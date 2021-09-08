Rebirth Superman Arrives At McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Toy Line

Superman is flying on in to save the day as McFarlane Toys reveals their next addition to their 7" DC Multiverse figure line. This version of the Man of Steel features his DC Comics Rebirth design with an updated mold and design. Some of these modifications include a new head sculpt, cape, and two full fist hands. In all honesty, I still prefer the Action Comics #1000 Superman that McFarlane Toys has already released compared to this one. Of course, it is hard to tell from the official glam shots, but Superman's head and paint deco just seem off as well as the shorter cape they decided to add.

For fans of the DC Rebirth comics, this might be the Man of Steel figure they have been wanting, and if it is, pre-orders are live and located here. The DC Multiverse line has really been Batman focused, so it is nice to see some more variety to the figure line. This new release will go nicely with the Action Comics #1000, Red Son, Dark Knights Death Metal, live-action Justice League, and animated versions of Superman that are already out. Up, up, and away!

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Features Superman from the DC Comics Rebirth

Designed with Ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Figure showcased in DC Multiverse themed window box packaging