Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Dynamite Comics, red sonja

Red Sonja Slays the Day with Boss Fight Studio's Epic H.A.C.K.S Line

The baddest woman around has arrived at Boss Fight Studio for her 50th Anniversary as Red Sonja is ready to play and slay the day

Red Sonja, as fans recognize her today, first appeared in Marvel Comics by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith. She was featured in Conan the Barbarian #23 and was a skilled warrior who was seeking revenge for the death of her family. She then came into her own with Dynamite Entertainment with her own series that really put her on the map bringing heavy metal to the comic book pages. She has become known for her distinctive chainmail bikini, fiery red hair and is celebrating her 50th anniversary. Boss Fight Studio has just revealed that Red Sonja will be coming to life as their latest figure for their EPIC H.A.C.K.S line.

Standing at 6" tall, Red Sonja will have 30 points of articulation and tons of swappable parts. This includes two different sets of armor, as well as three heads and two different hairstyles. For weapons, Boss Fight Studio has given her a sword with a sheath and belt, a knife with a sheath, an axe, a display stand, and three pairs of hands. Sonja will also work with other parts from Boss Fights Epic H.A.C.K.S series, allowing for even more customization. Collectors will be able to purchase Epic H.A.C.K.S. 50th Red Sonja for $49.99, and she is set for a Q3 2024 release.

EPIC H.A.C.K.S. ACTION FIGURE: RED SONJA

"The baddest warrior around, Red Sonja, comes to life in a new epic Deluxe 1:12 scale action figure! This brand new collectible is the perfect way to celebrate her 50th Anniversary! Red Sonja comes with more than 30 points or articulation to get into almost any fighting stance you can dream up! The figure includes two different sets of armor, sword, sword sheath and belt, knife and sheath, axe, stand, three pairs of hands, three heads and two different hairstyles for your favorite Red Sonja look! Estimated Q3 2024, this is a pre-order item. This figure is part of the new Epic H.A.C.K.S. system providing tons of articulation, interchangeability, and customizability!"

*Please note if you pre-order with other items, we hold all stock until last item in the order is available to ship.

*This figure is for ages 12 and up. Small parts and sharp points may be present.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!