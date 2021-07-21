Regal Robot Reveals Star Wars Salacious Crumb Prop Replica Statue

Regal Robot does it again as they unveil another truly incredible Star Wars Replica collectible. This time we are returning to Star Wars, Return of the Jedi, with the debut of Salacious Crumb Prop Replica Statue. Crumb is always seen by Jabba the Hutt and t quite known for his intense laugh, and now he returns with a fitful recreated go his design. The 1:1 replica of his hand sculpted by the actual puppet designer of Salacious Crumb giving fans a highly detailed and as close to the original prop as possible. Limited to only 150 pieces, this Star Wars statue will take your collection to new heights.

Regal Robot has not but up pre-orders yet, just the reveal here, but we do know he will cost $3999 with payment plans offered. Be sure to check out all of the other spectacular Star Wars collectibles also offered from Regal Robot. From unique furniture and replica signs to 1:1 scaled replicas, they will be your next stop for intergalactic greatness.

"Today we're announcing our upcoming dual-signature edition Salacious Crumb™ Prop Replica Statue! Our replica was sculpted by Tony McVey, who designed the character and sculpted/fabricated the original puppet for the production of Star Wars, Return of the Jedi™. Each static polyresin statue will be made in the U.S.A. and hand finished by the FX artists in our New York studio. Only 150 pieces will be made for this limited, signature edition and each will come with a metal plaque signed by both sculptor, Tony McVey, and the character's on-set performer, Tim Rose. "

Signature Edition of 150 pieces.

Includes metal, dual-signature plaque – Original character creator Tony McVey & performer Tim Rose

1:1 prop replica, hand-sculpted by Tony McVey, who sculpted the character for the original film.

Created with extensive research and first-hand examination of the the original prop puppet.

Made in the U.S.A. and hand finished by the FX artists in our New York studio

Static Polyresin statue with glass eyes and faux hair

Removable limbs – arms, legs, ears and tail all peg or bolt to the body

Includes themed resin pedestal with faux leather detailing. Replica can be displayed on or off the pedestal.

$3999 US plus s/h – extended payment plan available