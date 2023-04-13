Relive Iconic Indiana Jones Moments with Diamond Select PVC Statues Diamond Select Toys is joining in on the adventures of Indiana Jone as they debut an impressive selection of new collectibles

Diamond Select Toys is adding the infamous archeologist and history professor Dr. Henry Jones Jr. to their catalog. That is right, Indiana Jones has joined Diamond's Gallery Diorama statue lineup with two impressive statues. Both pieces are not limited and will be PVC releases standing between 10-11" tall. The first statue comes to us from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as Indy escapes the Temple of the Golden Idol. With treasure in his hand, Indy makes a break for it as a bolder trap has been triggered. The entire statue is beautifully sculpted and shows off parts of the temple and Indiana trying to escape with his prize.

The second Diamond Select Toys Indiana Jones statue takes fans back to the events of Temple of Doom. Indy finds himself at a Rope Bridge Standoff, and there might be only one way out of it. Featuring a ripped shirt, sword, whip, and devilish good looks, this statue is an impressive piece of art from Diamond. Both Indiana Jone statues are priced at only $80, are set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live for Raiders Indy here and Temple of Doom Indy here.

"Indiana Jones Gallery Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape DLX PVC Diorama – Run for your life, Indiana! In this all-new Gallery Diorama, Doctor Jones sprints past launching arrows, idol in hand, racing against time as the tunnel caves in behind him. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom™ – Indiana Jones™ (Rope Bridge Standoff) Deluxe Gallery Diorama – Everybody hold on! Indiana Jones has a plan, and you aren't gonna like it! Depicting Indy, machete in hand, as he crosses the rope bridge in Temple of Doom, this approximately 11 inch Gallery Diorama is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications."