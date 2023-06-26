Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Relive the Events of Obi-Wan Kenobi with Gentle Giant's Newest Statues

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with new monthly reveals, and this time, new statues are on the way including some love for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Embrace the power of the Dark Side with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut new statues from Obi-Wan Kenobi. These impressive pieces are pretty limited, and the Purge Trooper Phase II Armor arrives with only 2,000 pieces. Star Wars fans will remember seeing this Jedi fighting soldier in the Inquisitor Base, and the Purge Trooper has also been featured in the Star Wars video game Jedi Fallen Order. Gentle Giant Ltd. has faithfully captured this design with menacing red/ black armor and blaster in hand as he awaits his next mission. The fun does not end there as Darth Vader has arrived from the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Coming in at 1,000 pieces, Vader takes on his old master revealing the face of Anakin Skywalker under the mask. Tons of details were put into this remarkable piece, and it will be a must-have statue for any Darth Vader and Star Wars fan. Pre-orders are live with the Purge Trooper here for $130, Damaged Vader here for $220, and both are set for a Jan – March 2024 release.

Villians from Disney+ Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Come to Life

"STAR WARS LEGENDS IN 3D OBI-WAN DARTH VADER 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! You are not ready, my young padawan! Darth Vader takes a loss against Obi-Wan Kenobi in this Legends in 3D bust featuring his split helmet and the burned face underneath. With a torn cape and a lightsaber-inspired base, this approximately 11-inch resin bust is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Oct 25, 2023. SRP: $225.00."

"STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER PURGE TROOPER COMMANDER 1/6 SCALE BUST

A Diamond Select Toys release! Let the Purge commence! The Commander of the Purge Troopers, who leads the hunt for the remaining Jedi, is now the latest 1/6 Scale resin mini-bust. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this meticulously crafted sculpture is limited to only 2,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Oct 25, 2023. SRP: $130.00."

