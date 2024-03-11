Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Ghost Face, horror, NECA, scream

Ghost Face Turns Up the Heat with New NECA Walmart Exclusive

NECA is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusive figures including a new Ultimate Ghost Face figure

Ghost Face is the iconic slasher from the Scream franchise, who is known for terrorizing Woodsboro and Sydney Prescott. The Ghost Face mask is a key helmet to the franchise as a white, expressionless mask with black eyes and a mouth that is twisted into a menacing grin. This costume was originally donned by Billy Loomis and Stu Macher in the first Scream film, flipping the slasher franchise on its head by revealing two killers. The killers used the mask with a black cloak to stalk and slay while going against horror movie tropes, taunting phone calls, and chaos. NECA has unleashed a new horror Ultimate figure from Ghost Face as he turns up the heat with an Inferno release.

While not explicitly created from a specific film, this version of Ghost Face is packed with accessories from masks to weapons. Four masks are included with classic, dirty, chrome, and a red devil version. Other items will consist of swappable hands, a removable soft good cloak, a pitchfork, two machetes, two knives, and a wicked flamethrower. This is a deadly Ghost Face sequel figure that horror fans will surely want in their collection. NECA has this Inferno release released First to Walmart during the Walmart Collector Con for $34.99. Pre-orders will arrive on March 14, 2024, at 3 PM EST on Walmart, and his page is already up but not live.

Ultimate Ghost Face Inferno Figure

"Ghost Face is back and coming in hot! This all-new Ultimate 7-inch scale action figure features updated sculpt and articulation beneath a new, opening soft-goods cloak with three interchangeable hood options. In addition to NECA's updated faceplate technology, Ghost Face comes with four interchangeable masks: chrome, white, devil, and aged. Other accessories include chrome knife, bloodied chrome knife, pitchfork, flamethrower with flame attachment, two machetes, and interchangeable hands—including the iconic "knife wipe" hand for the first time at retail."

"Presented in collector-friendly box with window flap, making this devilish slasher the hottest Ghost Face figure yet! Tune in to the Walmart Collector Con Livestream on March 14th at 3pm ET and be the first to shop the Ultimate Inferno 7" Scale Action Figure! Get it first at Walmart!"

