Return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away with RSVLTS New Star Wars Collection

The stars are calling as RSVLTS is back with a new set of Star Wars apparel that will surely have fans traveling across the galaxy

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a Star Wars outerwear line, perfect for fans embracing the winter galaxy in style.

Chewbacca and Boba Fett hoodies lead the collection with iconic designs and premium comfort.

Retro lovers will enjoy the Old School Duel hoodie, featuring an Empire Strikes Back lightsaber theme.

The collection includes a reversible Darth Vader bomber and cozy Rebel-themed sweatshirts.

Punch it, Chewie! Star Wars fans better get ready to elevate their wardrobe this holiday as RSVLTS' is hitting lightspeed with their latest Star Wars collection! This set is all outerwear based, allowing fans and collectors to embrace the cold in style from fighting as a Rebel, flying the Millennium Falcon, embracing the Dark Side, or even snagging up your next bounty. This collection consists of new Performance Hoodies, a Crewneck Sweatshirt, a Bomber Jacket, a Classic Hoodie, and even a Flannel. Leading the lineup is a cozy Chewbacca-inspired hoodie featuring the beloved Wookiee's signature fur patterns and utility belt design. For bounty hunter fans, the Boba Fett hoodie is a standout, boasting the iconic Mandalorian armor color palette and showcasing his helmet design on the front.

For a touch of retro charm, RSVLTS is also releasing the Old School Duel hoodie, showcasing an epic throwback design of lightsaber combat. Luke Skywalker takes on Darth Vader with this simple Performace Hoodie, which brings an iconic moment of Empire Strikes Back to life. Speaking of the Empire, fans can take on the colder climates with the Battle of Hoth flannel, bringing both warmth and a snowy aesthetic to life. Echo Base awaits with this calming blue flannel that features a single Snowspeeder, taking on the AT-AT right on the pocket! If that was not enough, RSVLTS has also included the Darth Vader Reversible Bomber Jacket, which will steal the show,

Witness the full power of the Dark Side with this impressive, most impressive, bomber that features a firey Darth Vader on one side. The other side will have fans fulfilling their destiny as they become propaganda for the Empire, allowing them to join the cause or die trying. If the Sith is not your style, RSVLTS has alow revealed their Star Wars, Rebel Hoodie and Rebel Crewneck Sweatshirt, each featuring the Alliance's enduring spirit with an X-Wing helmet or Rebel Alliance symbol These comfy addition will have Star Wars fans ready to take on the Empire all by themself and each item is crafted with RSVLTS' signature style with premium materials. Whether you're lounging at home or heading out for galactic adventures, this collection is already up and available now from RSVLTS with sizes from XS to 4XL and is offered in classic (unisex) styles.

