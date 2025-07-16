Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Return to Endor with LEGO's New Star Wars Wicket the Ewok Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like Wicket the Ewok

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Star Wars Wicket the Ewok set with 1,010 pieces and authentic Endor details

The brick-built Wicket model stands over 9 inches tall and comes with a detachable spear and Leia’s treat

Includes a Wicket the Ewok LEGO minifigure and an information plaque for display and storytelling

Pre-orders are open now for $129.99 on the LEGO Store, with an expected release in August 2025

LEGO is returning to a galaxy far, far away with a brand new Star Wars set that brings back a fan-favorite hero. Endor awaits as the beloved Wicket the Ewok has arrived and in brick-built form with 1,010 pieces. Standing over 9" tall, this statue-like model captures Wicket's iconic Ewok look with brick fur and some fun accessories. Accessories include a detachable spear and the treat Leia offered him as seen in Return of the Jedi. Just like most of these Star Wars models, LEGO has also added a printed plaque and a LEGO minifigure version of Wicket for an added narrative touch. Prepare to take on the Empire in style or just a good ole fashion Yub Nub with this new Star Wars set. Pre-orders are actually already live for this set at $129.99. Collectors can reserve theirs right now through the LEGO Store, and it is expected to arrive in August 2025.

LEGO Star Wars Wicket the Ewok™

"The LEGO brick-built figure is full of authentic details and comes with a buildable spear and a treat element (like the treat Princess Leia gave him in an Endor forest). This LEGO Star Wars construction toy also includes a Wicket the Ewok LEGO minifigure, plus an information plaque to complete an adorable display piece."

Buildable model kit – Let kids build their affection for a beloved Star Wars™ character with this LEGO® brick-built figure of Wicket the Ewok, as seen in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi™

Fun desk decor – This LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable model makes a cute display for young fans to show off to their friends

Authentic details – Inspire memories of Wicket's first encounter with Princess Leia in an Endor forest by placing the LEGO® brick-built spear and a treat element in his hands

