Return to Neverland with RSVLTS New Disney's Peter Pan Collection

Grab your Pixie Dust and return to Neverland with RSVLTS as they debut their newest Peter Pan button-down collection

Article Summary Celebrate Disney's Peter Pan with RSVLTS' vibrant new button-down apparel collection for all ages

Features beloved characters like Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook in unique KUNUFLEX designs

Choose from shirts, shorts, hoodies, tees, polos, and hats in adult, youth, and preschooler sizes

Prices start at $30, with all Peter Pan-inspired pieces available now exclusively at RSVLTS.com

Since its debut in 1953, Peter Pan has remained one of Walt Disney Productions' most treasured animated classics. Based on the play and novel by J. M. Barrie, the film brought Neverland to life for a new generation, introducing audiences to the boy who wouldn't grow up, his fairy companion Tinker Bell, and the swashbuckling Captain Hook. Walt Disney had long envisioned adapting Barrie's story, but production delays during World War II would go on to postpone its release. When it finally premiered, the film's vibrant animation, memorable songs, and sense of adventure would go on to keep the idea of "faith, trust, and pixie dust" for years to come.

Now, fans can wear the timeless spirit of adventure with RSVLTS' new Peter Pan button-down collection. Featuring a wide array of designs and formats, each piece is crafted from RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX material, known for its exceptional comfort, stretchiness, and durability. Designs will be offered in classic (unisex) styles and sizing, with select prints provided in women's, youth, and preschooler options, making it easy for the whole family to channel their inner Lost Boy.

The Apparel & Accessories lineup includes standout button-downs like "Hook'd It", plus "Hook'd It" hybrid shorts and companion youth and preschooler performance hoodies. "Never Grow Up" and "Navigating Neverland" capture the magic of eternal youth, while "Fight & Flight" and "A Pirate's Life" lean into Peter Pan's more swashbuckling edge, which are also available in youth and preschooler performance hoodies. The fun continues with "Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust" adding a whimsical touch, "Lost Boys" appearing as a classic crewneck tee, and "Feather in Your Cap" topping things off as a dad hat.

RSVLTS was sure not to end the magic of Peter Pan there, as they have also introduced new Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos. This will include "Forever Young," "The Smee," and "Second Star to the Right," which captures that Pixie Dust Magic, wonder, and adventure. Pricing will range from $70 for button-downs and all-day polos, $79 for performance hoodies, $52 for youth hoodies, $45 for preschooler hoodies, $32 for the crewneck tee, and $30 for the dad hat. Peter Pan fans can take a trip to Neverland right now, as all of these designs are already live on RSVLTS.com.

