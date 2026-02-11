Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Return to the 90s with New Marvel Legends Avengers 2-Pack

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Avengers: The Crossing is one of those Marvel storylines that's infamous not because it's beloved—but because it's messy, confusing, and controversial, even by '90s standards. Published in 1995, The Crossing was an Avengers crossover meant to be a shocking shake-up. The core twist was huge: Tony Stark (Iron Man) was revealed to have been a sleeper agent for Kang the Conqueror all along. During Avengers: The Crossing (1995), the active Avengers roster was a mix of classic members and '90s additions like Black Widow and Quicksilver.

Hasbro is now returning to the 90s with a new set of Avengers Marvel Legends figures that seem to bring The Crossing team to life. Releasing as a Marvel Legends 2-Pack, Black Widow and Quicksilver are featured in their '90s suits and will both feature swappable hands and an extra head. It would be fun to see more '90s Avengers come to life, like Vision, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch, to fill out the ranks. Pre-orders for the Marvel. Legends Avengers: The Crossing 2-Pack arrives on March 18 on Hasbro Pulse for $55.99 with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Avengers: The Crossing 2-Pack

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 | Pre-order March 18 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). Longtime Avengers super-spy Black Widow and speedster Quicksilver, who have faced danger together countless times, help uncover a traitor in their midst leading to a turning point in the Marvel Universe — Avengers: The Crossing."

"These Black Widow and Quicksilver 6-inch scale figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in Avengers: The Crossing era Marvel comics. This action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate heads and alternate hands for each character. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Series Black Widow and Quicksilver and other collectible Marvel action figures (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

