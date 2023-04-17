The Dark Knight Rises Batman Armory Comes to Life from Hot Toys Hot Toys has revealed their latest 1/6 scale figure as the Batman Armory comes to life from The Dark Knight Trilogy

It is time to return to Gotham once again as Hot Toys has revealed a brand new 1/6 scale figures set from The Dark Knight Rises. This special set is loaded with bat-fun like an armory, non-articulated Bruce Wayne, as well as a Christian Bale Batman figure. Bruce Wayne will feature a brand new head sculpt that features movable eyes, and the head can be placed on the newly sculpted Batman armor. The batsuit comes to life from the Dark Knight Trilogy and features a new cowl as well as movie accurate details. The armory, on the other hand, is the main pride and joy of this set, with a LED case to hold the Batman armor as well as all of his bat-tools. These tools include batarangs, grapnel guns, drills, antidotes, and so much more. The Dark Knight Rises Batman Armory is priced at $565 and is set for a September 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can snag one up here with payment plans are also offered if needed.

Bruce Wayne Brings His Batman Armory to Hot Toys

"The city needs Bruce Wayne." Bruce Wayne has given up being Batman and becomes a social recluse, but when a terrorist named Bane threatens Gotham city, Bruce is all too eager to put the costume back on and resume his crusade. Hot Toys has been making refinements and collecting fans' feedbacks in order to create collectibles closest to their screen appearance, and this time the team has put their heart into delivering this ultimate masterpiece. Introducing the 1/6th scale Batman Armory with Bruce Wayne collectible set from The Dark Knight Rises which exhibits our superior level of craftsmanship directly through an extremely-accurate recreation of Bruce and his specialized armory from the hidden bat cave."

"The mind-blowing 1/6th scale Batman Armory is skillfully crafted based on its appearance in The Dark Knight Rises measures 43cm in height, features LED light up function above the ceiling operated by USB power; detail recreation of the complex structure with moveable armory doors, pull-out cabinets and realistic wires; real-like dew textures; and of course a large collection of detailed Batman weapons and accessories."

"From Batman's cowl to his signature outfit and boots, the highly-detailed Batman figure allows fans to recreate the scenes with the Bat suit in the armory. Includes the finely crafted Batman cowl, meticulously tailored costume to restore the armor design around his neck, shoulder, and back; fabric cape for dynamic pose; a pair of newly crafted boots, forearm gauntlets and multiple numbers of interchangeable hands. Furthermore, the figure also features a newly developed Batman cowled head with separate rolling eyeballs showcasing amazing likeness for additional display options."

"Pays excellent attention to detail, the movie-accurate Bruce Wayne figure was recreated based on the image of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. This impressively crafted figure includes a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a beautifully crafted body that depicts his muscular physique with arms crossed in front of his chest. Not to mention the spectacular paint job which highlights his natural complexion of his skin. Showoff your DC fandom with this incredible Batman Armory with Bruce Wayne set!"