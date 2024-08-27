Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

Return to the Events of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Beast Kingdom

A new Mini Egg Attack collection has arrived as Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest collection Spider-Man minis from No Way Home

Article Summary Discover Beast Kingdom's latest Spider-Man mini collectibles in the Mini Egg Attack series from No Way Home.

Includes all three Spider-Men: Friendly Neighborhood, Amazing, and Upgraded Suit from Far From Home.

Features iconic villains: Green Goblin, Electro, limited edition Doctor Octopus, and Doctor Strange.

Pre-orders for the customizable building blind box set are open until Sept 19, 2024, priced at around $75.

It is time to return to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Beast Kingdom's newest collectible. Releasing as part of their Mini Egg Attack line, it is time to traverse the Spider-Verse with Spider-Man. This special edition building blind box set features seven heroes and villains from No Way Home. This will include all three Peter's with Friendly Neighborhood, Amazing, and Upgraded Suit Spidey, as seen in Far From Home. As for villains, Green Goblin, Electro, and a limited edition Doctor Octopus are all included, as well as Doctor Strange.

Each of these figures is able to be connected and customized throughout the stackable building pieces, allowing the collectors to find what display of the set best suits their collection. This will be a very nice display for Spider-Man collectors featuring unique elements throughout, like the film's logo as a billboard and the hands of the Lizard and Sandman. Pre-orders are live until September 19, 2024, through Beast Kingdom, with the whole set coming in at roughly $75.

Spider-Man Building Series Blind Box Set (6PCS)

"Welcome to the magical world of Beast Kingdom and the Spider-Man Building series! This blind box figure collection is perfect for collectors and Spider-Man fans, allowing you to create your own Spider-Man universe."

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The classic hero connected with the citizens.

Spider-Man Upgraded Suit From "Far From Home," with new tech and abilities.

Amazing Spider-Man:Agile and powerful, capturing the movie's essence.

Green Goblin: Spidey's greatest foe, armed with deadly weapons.

Doctor Strange: The sorcerer who manipulates time and space.

Electro: A villain who controls electricity with lethal precision.

Limited Edition – Doctor Octopus: The scientist with four mechanical arms and immense power.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!