Return to the Upside Down with LEGO's New BrickHeadz 4-Pack

Clear off some space as more sets from LEGO are on the way including Stranger Things Eleven, Max, Demogorgon and Holly BrickHeadz

The finale of Stranger Things is upon us as the next three episodes arrive on Christmas Day, followed by the finale of New Year's Eve. LEGO has been slowly returning to the Upside Down for the event, and that means new sets are on the way. One of which is the new BrickHeadz Building Set that lets you build four iconic characters from Stranger Things in a stylized format. With 584 pieces, it includes buildable figures of Eleven, Max, the Demogorgon, and Holly, each designed with recognizable details from Season 5.

Some features include Max's curly red hair, Holly's fairy-tale-inspired outfit, and the Demogorgon's sharp, open-mouthed look. Once assembled, each figure stands at just slightly over 3" tall, making them great decorative pieces for shelves or desks in any Stranger Things collection. Pre-orders are now live for $39.99 on the LEGO Shop, with a release date set for January 1, 2026. Be on the lookout for more Stranger Things sets with the Creel House and Gift with Purchase – WSQK Radio Station.

Stranger Things BrickHeadz – Eleven, Max, Demogorgon, and Holly

"Journey into the Upside Down with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Stranger Things: Eleven, Max, Demogorgon and Holly Figures (40879) set for kids ages 10 and up. Boys and girls will have fun building the 4 Stranger Things figures before discovering their details, including Max's red hair and the Demogorgon's teeth. Set contains 584 pieces."

STRANGER THINGS FIGURES – LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Eleven, Max, Demogorgon and Holly Figures (40879) building set for kids ages 10 and up

INSTANTLY RECOGNIZABLE – Fans will have fun building 4 popular Stranger Things characters and discovering their iconic details, including Max's curly red hair and the Demogorgon's sharp teeth

TV MEMORABILIA – Based on the popular Netflix TV series this collectible building set brings the supernatural magic off-screen and makes fun Stranger Things merchandise

