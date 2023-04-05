Return to the Yellowstone Ranch with Funko's Newest Pops Funko has brought another popular TV to Pop form as the hit series Yellowstone is coming to life with five new collectible vinyls

We have not really been covering a lot of Funko news here besides that chaos of them destroying Mondo. Coverage has nothing to do with liking anything, but they are just putting too much out to keep up with. I think many collectors have felt this as well, and many are jumping ship. While there are a lot of rough releases, there are still some diamonds in the rough and one of which is Funko's newest launch. The hit drama series Yellowstone is getting its very own set of Pop Vinyls from Funko! That is right, everyone's favorite dysfunctional family is back with six Pops heading our way.

This lineup consists of five characters from Yellowstone with Rip Wheeler as well as most of the Dutton Family with John, Beth, Kayce, and his wife, Monica. Oddly enough, Jamie is completely missing from this wave, with Rip getting a second Funko Shop Exclusive Pops. Each of these Pops is packed with simple details and are perfect little collectible for any fans of Yellowstone out there. Maybe Jamie will get a special release late on, but he is pretty dead to all of us at this rate.

The Yellowstone Awaits Your Return with Funko

It is Pop Vinyls like this that really made Funko stand out back in the day. They used to dish out collectibles for shows that no one else was covering, and that is what made them shine. Seeing John Dutton in Pop form is fantastic, and these will be nice gifts for you or any Yellowstone fan out there. Now that this door has been opened, I wonder if we will see other characters from the hit show, like some of the ranch hands with Jimmy, Teeter, Colby, Walker, and Lloyd. Maybe we will even get Pops from other Yellowstone series like 1883 or 1923, which can be viewed on Paramount+ now. Wave 1 of the Yellowstone Pop Vinyls can be found right here for $11.99 each and is set for an August 2023 release.