Rhett and Link Release Special Masters of the Universe Themed Shirts

Good Mythical Morning! It looks like your favorite Youtuber's Rhett and Link, are teaming up with Mattel with some awesome Masters of the Universe shirts. He-Rhett and Skele-Link have come forth with a new shirt design as part of their growing and popular Mythical brand. The Good Mythical Morning creators are bringing their childhood love of Masters of the Universe to life with this shirt that's available in both black and purple. Fans can also get their hands on a special sticker pack as well, showing off the Masters of the Mythical Universe logo and design. If you're a MOTU and Good Mythical Morning like me, then these shirts are a must for your wardrobe, and they can be found right here.

"The notion of what would happen if Mythical and Masters of the Universe made a product together began when Rhett & Link were confronted with a long discontinued vintage Masters of the Universe candy bar on their popular show Good Mythical Morning. Having been big fans of MOTU when they were kids, their joy for the iconic series came flooding into their minds when they taste-tested the ancient confection, as did the notion of merging our two worlds. Soon after, the He-Rhett and Skele-Link friendship was brought to life on a tee and sticker collection that we call "Masters of the Mythical Universe"."

"When we were ten years old, we spent a lot of time arguing about who had a better Castle Grayskull in his bedroom. This was a pointless argument since we both had the same toy. But, if you had told those kids that they would one day be immortalized as He-Rhett and Skele-Link, they would have potentially died from excitement. Or at least soiled themselves." — Rhett & Link

"By the power of Mythicality, we have the power! We teamed up with Masters of the Universe and created a Masters of the Mythical Universe tee, featuring He-Rhett & Skele-Link! Available in black or purple. Looking to grab all of our Masters of the Mythical Universe merch? Add both the tee and stickers to your cart to receive a bundle discount!"

Details:

Unisex fit

Crew neck

Durable rib neckband

100% cotton fine jersey

Printed on Next Level Apparel