Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman Forever, dc comics, spin master

Robin Returns with Spin Master's New Batman Forever Retro Collection

Dive into the past and revisit a classic era of Gotham City with Spin Master as they returns to Batman Forever with a new retro line

Article Summary Spin Master introduces a retro Batman Forever collectible line at Target.

Figures feature 90s styling, 5” design, and fabric capes.

Robin, Batman, and more classic characters available.

Perfect for collectors with nostalgic packaging and $8.99 price.

There is a new hero in town as Spin Master continues to expand their new Batman Forever Retro Collection. We have already seen the Dark Knight make his grand debut for the one, but he surely could use a sidekick. Batman Forever introduced Robin, played by Chris O'Donnell, whose family dies during a circus act. He goes out to seek vengeance against Two-Face but instead finds himself joining Batman as his protégé. This new wave of collectibles turns back the clock to the action figure styles of the 90s. These bulky heroes will come in at 5" tall and have only 5 points of articulation. No accessories are included, but they will feature fabric capes and some pretty impressive retro-inspired Batman Forever card back packaging. It is amazing to see Spin Master deliver a pretty impressive line of figures to fans for only $8.99 each! Hopefully, Batman & Robin are up nee in this line, and collectors will only be able to find this Retro Collection at Target. Robin and Batman figures are already popping up in Target stores and online.

DC Comics Batman Chris O'Donnell as Robin Retro Collection

"Dive into nostalgia with Target's Exclusive Retro Action Figures from the DC Comics Retro Collection. Each 5-inch figure is a tribute to the iconic Batman film series, featuring classic characters such as Batman, The Riddler, and Robin to collect. Designed with precision and attention to detail, these figures embody the spirit and style of 90s Batman films. Crafted for collectors and fans alike, these figures come in specially designed retro packaging that fits seamlessly into any collector's display!"

Each figure features a detailed 5-inch design, true to the iconic retro styling of the 90s Batman film series

With 5 points of articulation, it's perfect for both play and display!

These figures are an essential part of the DC Retro Collection, celebrating classic Batman characters with collector-grade packaging.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!