RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure

The Hiya Toys RoboCop 1:18 scale figure series continues with another figure from the 2014 RoboCop remake. We have already seen three more figures from this like the Enforcement Droids, black 2014 Suit, and a silver suit. This time though we are getting a little battle damaged with the next 4.5" figure from Hiya Toys. This figure features more damage than a simple extra paint scheme but with a broken helmet, scarred chest plate, and destroyed left arm.

The interesting part of this figure is the fact that it shows a shattered helmet exposing Alex Murphy's face underneath. These pictures are doing the figure justice but it also is quite difficult to capture the real world likeness on a 1:18 scale figure. The detail that we are seeing though is pretty nice and its be a nice companion piece to the EM-208 Enforcement Droid to play out some kick ass scenes. He will come will a pistol which is once but no other accessories are known at this time. The battle damaged 2014 RoboCop figure is priced at $19.99 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the 2014 remake of the classic Robocop, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of a battle-damanged Robocop himself! Featuring a metallic paintjob that mimics the look of his black armor in the film, with a broken helmet, scarring on his chest plate, and his left hand destroyed, fans can recreate their favorite scenes from Robocop with this 4 1/2″ tall film accurate figure!"