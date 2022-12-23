Rock Out with the Elton John (Live 1976) Deluxe Figure from NECA

The Rocket Man is back as NECA has unveiled their latest Clothed Figure with the one and only Elton John. This is more than just your average figure releases, as this version comes with everything Elton needs to rock the stage. This 8" figure features Elton John from the Louder Than Concorde (But Not Quite As Pretty) Tour in 1976. Rocking his Uncle Sam stars and stripes outfit, this figure is packed with detail and accesses to please any fan. He will come with a massive 12-inch piano that he can play at, along with three different head sculpts. Any Elton John will not want to miss out on adding this figure to their music collection, and it will come in at $129.99. Take a trip back to 1976 with this beauty, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Hello NECA

"In partnership with Elton John, NECA has produced a second deluxe tribute to the legend and his profound influence on both music and fashion. The Elton John Live in '76 action figure set stands 8 inches (20.3 cm) tall and features the legend in his patriotic best: a shimmering coat-tail tuxedo resplendent in red, white, and blue. The "Louder Than Concorde (But Not Quite As Pretty)" Tour cemented Elton's status as a global phenomenon, and as appropriate we've included a massive 12-inch (30.5 cm) piano as it appeared during the tour! This deluxe set also includes a piano bench, microphone stand, interchangeable hands, and three interchangeable heads with different expressions."

Product Features

Figure: 8-inch scale (20.3cm)

Piano: 12 inches (30.5cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on Elton John's Louder Than Concorde (But Not Quite As Pretty) Tour

Tailored fabric clothing

Fully articulated

Window box packaging

Box Contents

Elton John figure

2 Alternate heads

Alternate hand

Piano

Piano bench